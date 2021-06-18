Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $200.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $203.73 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $170.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $837.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,060. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after purchasing an additional 218,784 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. 24,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,037. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

