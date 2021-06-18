nYFI (N0031) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $157,204.06 and approximately $11.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00059084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00731636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00083979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042374 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

