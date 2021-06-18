Brokerages Set Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Target Price at $32.91

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.91.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

ELY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 67,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

