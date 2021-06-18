Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $71.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock worth $168,104,544. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

FOUR traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.63. 5,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

