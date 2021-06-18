Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 357,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Realty Income worth $378,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

