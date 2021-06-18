Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $17.26

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $16.56. Talos Energy shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 1,075 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TALO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 582,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,676 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.