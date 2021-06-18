Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $39.24. Renasant shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

