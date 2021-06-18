Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 68,893 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,893 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $32,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $1,688,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

