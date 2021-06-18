Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.9% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $376.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.66 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.