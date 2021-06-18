Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.40. The company had a trading volume of 97,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

