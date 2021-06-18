51,721 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.38. 12,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp increased their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

