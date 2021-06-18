Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

