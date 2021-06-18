Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 71.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,316.6% in the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 91,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.46. 40,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,400. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

