Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down to $32.43

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.43, but opened at $31.21. Construction Partners shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 1,026 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

