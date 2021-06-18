Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Gap Down to $40.55

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.55, but opened at $39.15. Bank OZK shares last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

