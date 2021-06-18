Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Drops By 14.6%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Hochschild Mining stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 44,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

