Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 508,300 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 391.0 days.

Goodfood Market stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDDFF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

