-$0.19 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $85,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.