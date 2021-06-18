Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 558.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 558.30 ($7.29).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 576.80 ($7.54). 1,317,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,915. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,718.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.