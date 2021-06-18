John Sakys Sells 2,119 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,869.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MLAB opened at $261.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.86 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

