The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker Sells 20,000 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PNTG opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 118,705 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

