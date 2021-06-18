Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $702,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,582.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $668,400.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

