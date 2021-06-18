DPRating 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93,196.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $573,254.60 and approximately $93,196.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DPRating has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00729387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00083978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042390 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RATINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.