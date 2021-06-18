Pigeoncoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,328.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $51,328.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

