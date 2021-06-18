Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella Sells 1,264 Shares

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $25,722.40. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA RMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,703. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

