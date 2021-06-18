WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00434149 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 103.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

