Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $70,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.53.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

