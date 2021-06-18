AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.900-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 billion.

NYSE:ABC traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.71. 4,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

