Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells 3,685 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $190,256.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,363,493.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,834 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $210,859.08.

RUN stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

