$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 299,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

