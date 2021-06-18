WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 22,452 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,452 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.