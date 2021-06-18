Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Financial Review

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cummins and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins 9.00% 22.10% 8.79% Novo Integrated Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cummins and Novo Integrated Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins 1 11 8 0 2.35 Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cummins currently has a consensus price target of $261.70, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Cummins’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cummins is more favorable than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cummins and Novo Integrated Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins $19.81 billion 1.74 $1.79 billion $12.18 19.26 Novo Integrated Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cummins has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Cummins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cummins shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cummins beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. It also provides power generation systems, high-horsepower engines, heavy and medium duty engines, application engineering services, custom-designed assemblies, retail and wholesale aftermarket parts, and in-shop and field-based repair services. In addition, the company offers emission solutions; turbochargers; air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and electronic control modules, sensors, and supporting software, as well as new, replacement, and remanufactured fuel systems. Further, it provides automated transmissions; standby and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford and AVK brands; and electrified power systems with components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell, and hydrogen production technologies. Additionally, it offers filtration, aftertreatment, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, and electric power generation systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services. It also engages in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education, and prevention of various orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations. In addition, the company offers specialty treatment and recovery programs derived from motor vehicle accident injuries, long-term disability cases, corporate wellness, and job-site injuries. Further, it also provides cold laser therapeutics, shockwave therapy, custom bracing and orthotics, custom compression therapy/stockings, and lymphatic drainage treatment. The company offers medical technology services, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. It operates 16 owned clinics, a contracted network of 102 affiliate clinics, and 220 eldercare related care homes, as well as retirement homes and community-based locations in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bellevue, Washington. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a subsidiary of ALMC-ASAP Holdings, Inc.

