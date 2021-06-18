WCM Investment Management LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of LHC Group worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.50 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

