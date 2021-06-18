WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

