Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Head to Head Survey

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

64.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Commercial National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 3.26 $39.12 million $4.66 13.42 Commercial National Financial $21.25 million 2.01 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Metropolitan Bank and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.05%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 28.01% 13.63% 1.06% Commercial National Financial 24.58% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Commercial National Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.