Bank of Montreal Can Has $116.96 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 74,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.81% of Gildan Activewear worth $116,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

NYSE GIL opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

