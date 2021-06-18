Aviva PLC Purchases 524,797 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 235.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 748,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 524,797 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $36,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 309,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.12 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

