DAEX Achieves Market Cap of $3.33 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $3.33 million and $15,005.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.71 or 0.00731553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00083998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00042434 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

