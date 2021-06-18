Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after buying an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SBA Communications by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $321.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.82. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

