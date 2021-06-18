Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 349 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.47.

