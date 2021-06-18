GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

EBIZ stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.87.

