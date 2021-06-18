GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $127,000 Position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 81,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDG opened at $52.08 on Friday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08.

