Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases Shares of 1,200 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $197.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

