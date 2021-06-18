Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Southern were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

