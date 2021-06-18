Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 74 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its position in Tesla by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $616.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $646.60. The stock has a market cap of $593.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.60, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

