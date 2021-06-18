Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $217.00 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

