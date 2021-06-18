Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,935.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $136.29 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.