Short Interest in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Declines By 12.9%

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 244,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAQ. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 1,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,145. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

