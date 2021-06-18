Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 14.0%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 340,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.83.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -15.71%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

