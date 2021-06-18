Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Drops By 17.3%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 13th total of 132,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,966. Code Chain New Continent has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

